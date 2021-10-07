(Bolckow) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday afternoon.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office says a 2006 Jeep Laredo driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Barnard was eastbound on 410th Street approximately 5 miles west of Bolckow when it traveled over a hill and struck the front of a westbound 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo driven by 47-year-old Eric Billings, also of Barnard. The juvenile's vehicle came to rest off the south side of the roadway facing northwest, while Billings' vehicle rested on the north side of the roadway facing southwest. The patrol says both vehicles were driving over the center of the roadway at the time of the crash.
Billings and the juvenile driver were taken by Nodaway EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A 13-year-old female occupant of Billings' car refused medical treatment of the scene. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Nodaway County EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.