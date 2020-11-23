(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 148, approximately 5 miles north of Maryville late Saturday evening. Authorities say a southbound 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2004 Ford F-350 pickup driven by 63-year-old Debra K. Reid of Bedford. The juvenile was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. Reid, who suffered minor injuries, indicated she would seek her own medical attention.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Maryville Public Safety assisted the patrol at the scene.