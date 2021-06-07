(Parnell) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State HIghway Patrol says the accident occurred on Orion Road about a mile west of Parnell, Missouri. Authorities say a 2021 Polaris Ranger driven by 76-year-old William Stiens of Skidmore was northbound on Orion Road when it failed to yield to a 2005 Chevy 2500 pickup driven by 19-year-old Krista Staples of Parnell, which was eastbound on 200th Street. Staples' vehicle struck Steins' UTV at an angle in the uncontrolled intersection. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway.
Stiens was flown via Lifenet Helicopter to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A passenger, 63-year-old Harold Spire of Maryville, was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.