Accident

(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Graham on Route A shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2022 Buick Enclave, driven by 72-year-old Billy Brookshier of Graham, attempted to turn into a private drive south of Route A and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins. The Patrol says Oberhauser's vehicle struck the right rear of Brookshier's and came to rest in the westbound lane of Route A facing west. Meanwhile, Brookshier's vehicle came to rest south of Route A facing northeast.

Oberhauser and an occupant in Brookshier's vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham, were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic in Maryville for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.

