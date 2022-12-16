(Wilcox) -- Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says just before 8 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by 43-year-old Timothy Conn of Maryville, was southbound on U.S. Highway 71 one mile north of Wilcox. Authorities say the vehicle then lost control on an ice covered roadway, traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The Patrol says the vehicle returned to the roadway before coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest in the roadway.
Three juveniles in the vehicle -- including a five, seven, and 11-year-old -- were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville by private vehicle for minor injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Nodaway County Ambulance, and Maryville Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.