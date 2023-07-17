(Pickering) -- Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 148 roughly two miles north of Pickering shortly after 1:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Impala, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Tuttle of Preston, Iowa, was southbound on 148 when it began to skid, lost control, and crossed the center line. The patrol says the vehicle traveled off the east side of the road and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing south.
Tuttle and two passengers, including 27-year-old Cheyenne Tuttle and a five-year-old female both of Preston, were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for moderate injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.