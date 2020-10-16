(Pickering) -- Three people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 148 two-and-a-half miles south of Pickering shortly before 4:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2010 Ford Escape driven by 21-year-old Tori S. Foot of Bedford was northbound on 148 when it slowed down and attempted to pass another motorist that was turning eastbound onto a gravel road. Foot's vehicle was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old Ivy R. Swift of Pickering. Authorities say Swift's vehicle was westbound on 210th Street when it failed to yield when stopping at a stop sign.
Swift was taken by Lifenet Helicopter to KU Medical Center with serious injuries. Foot and a passenger in Swift's vehicle, 18-year-old Leighanna S. Reinert, were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville. Foot's injuries were described as moderate, while Reinert suffered serious injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Maryville Public Safety, the Maryville Fire Department, and the Pickering Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.