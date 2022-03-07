(Maryville) -- Four people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Route H and Route V, 5 miles west of Maryville. Authorities say a 2009 Chevy Tahoe driven by 23-year-old Urizardo Rojas Bautista of St. Joseph was northbound when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. Authorities say Bautista made an improper turn and continued northbound. The vehicle then traveled off the north edge of Route V, struck an embankment and a utility pole and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side facing southeast on top of a fence.
Four passengers in Bautista's vehicle were injured in the accident: 20-year-old Harri Huarcas, 21-year-old Jeronzmo Osvaldo, 23-year-old Yonico Perez and 30-year-old Rigoberto Mendez, all of St. Joseph. All four were taken to local hospitals. Nodaway County Ambulance, Lifenet Helicopter, the Maryville Department of Public Safety and the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.