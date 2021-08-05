(Pickering) -- Two people were killed, three injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Wednesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of Missouri Highway 148 and 192nd Street a mile south of Pickering. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by 30-year-old Tiffany Piveral of Hopkins was southbound on 148 when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2009 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Pickering female in the front fender. Following the impact, Piveral's vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in the southbound lane, while the juvenile's vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the northbound shoulder facing northwest.
Piveral and the female youth driving the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Three juvenile passengers in Piveral's vehicle were injured. Two were taken via Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. A third was flown by Airvac Helicopter to Children's Mercy Hospital in Omaha. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.