(Creston) -- Nodaway Valley's high school football coach faces numerous child sexual abuse charges following his arrest Wednesday.
According to Iowa Court records, 42-year-old Ryan Kissell of Creston was arrested and charged with 46 felony counts including 24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child, all Class C felonies, 21 counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, all Class B felonies. According to court records, offenses date back to 2013 and run up to as recent as last month when, according to criminal complaints, an underage victim reported to authorities that Kissell sexually assaulted them multiple times. Records also indicate the charges are not related to conduct on Nodaway Valley or Creston school property.
Kissell was hired in May as the head football coach for Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg and as a special education teacher for Nodaway Valley High School. He was the seventh head football coach since 2017 for the program. He previously taught and coached multiple sports in the Creston Community School District, including high school girls’ soccer and middle school football, according to media reports.
In a statement from Nodaway Valley Superintendent Paul Croghan, the district notified parents Wednesday that they were "aware of one its staff members arrests" in connection to conduct unrelated to the district adding the individual has been "placed on administrative leave until further notice."
Kissell was transported to the Adams County Jail and is being held on no bond pending an initial appearance.