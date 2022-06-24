(Clarinda) -- The Nodaway Valley Historical Museum is preparing for a fundraiser focusing on the history of tying the knot.
Next month on July 9, the museum is hosting their "Brides Remembered" Vintage Wedding Dress Luncheon. Historical wedding gowns and even some tuxedos will be on display for visitors to admire. On the KMA "Morning Show," Museum Curator Trish Bergren says the exhibit highlights the stories of many of the area's couples.
"These dresses stretch from 1853," said Bergren. "We do have more current ones, but we're going to stop it at about 1965. So those will be on display, the stories of the brides -- just some wonderful trips down memory lane."
The luncheon is the second showing the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum has done of their wedding collection. The broad array of styles and colors catch the eyes of all who attend. Bergren says that it's not only captivating to learn about the local history of these brides and grooms, but also how larger historical moments played into their lives.
"You look at World War II especially, these girls didn't know if their boys were coming home," said Bergren. "And a lot of times there was no planning, and moms and grandmas and aunts gathered to get everything possible that might be needed. I've got wonderful stories and records of families banding together and doing double weddings, and everybody donated everything to make sure these two kiddos could be together before he shipped off."
With so many unique stories, the museum's wedding collection has become one of their most popular exhibits. Bergren says it's always great to see the large interest they get for the fundraiser, as it goes a long way in helping keep that and other portions of history alive for generations.
"Everything goes towards the archival project," said Bergren. "It's not just our wedding dresses -- the preservation archives is our military uniforms, it's our baby collection, wedding dresses, proms. It takes time, and as most people know the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum was built entirely on volunteers until me. So, we do the best we can with what we have."
Bergren mentions anyone that wants to can make a direct donation to the museum as well to support their conservation efforts.
"Brides Remembered" on July 9 is being held at the Wilbholm Hall Page County Fair Grounds. Doors open at 11 a.m. for viewing, followed by lunch at noon that includes a wedding cake dessert, and wraps up with a presentation from 1-2 p.m. Tickets are $30 each, and can be purchased at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce or at the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum. You can also call 712-542-3073 for more information. You can hear the full interview with Trish Bergren below.