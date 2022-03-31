(Clarinda) -- After nearly two years of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one KMAland historical museum is holding a "re-opening" house this weekend.
The Nodaway Valley Historical Museum is re-opening its doors this weekend with an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Museum Curator Trish Bergren joined the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday to discuss the event and the various new items that made their way through the museum's doors. Bergren says even though the pandemic forced the museum to close, "history continued to march on."
"Lots of new things have traveled in, what over 425 items just in the last year, so we still had to take care of those," said Bergren. "So luckily we have a wonderful volunteer staff and board that helped me continue, but we had to create a special little schedule for everybody so that we weren't all there at the same time."
The new items include several weddings dresses and military uniforms, bringing the museum's military collection to over 200.
However, it wasn't just items coming through the door that Bergren and her staff discovered, as a box sitting in a closet at the museum revealed countless new artifacts.
"And it's full of slides and negatives, original negatives from the (19)40s and 50s, so we've been working on those and bringing them back to life," said Bergren. "We also found nine reel to reel video coverage of Clarinda parades and it's a hoot. So those have been fully restored and digitized and those will be viewing in the quilt room."
Bergren says the box also included hundreds of pictures of various areas in the county from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, which the museum had been lacking.
With the event taking place on the first Sunday of April, Bergren says it helps get the museum back into its routine.
"Over the years, they created this 'first Sunday' program which is the first Sunday of each month speaker as well, and we know during the pandemic it limited speakers and limited everything," said Bergren. "So this kind of gets us back into the routine, so we're back open Tuesdays and Saturdays 1-4 and then every first Sunday of the month, so we'll start doing our first Sunday programs from here on out. So, hopefully we won't have to stop that."
Bergren also thanked the number of adult and youth volunteers and board members who have continued to assist at the museum over the past two years.
Refreshments and snacks will be provided at the event. For more information, contact the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum at (712) 542-3073. You can hear the full interview with Trish Bergren with the webstory at kmaland.com.