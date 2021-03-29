(Clarinda) -- After passing the one year mark on the global COVID-19 pandemic the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum is ready to open their doors once again.
The Nodaway Valley Historical Museum in Clarinda is reopening on Saturday after a long shutdown with the pandemic. Museum curator Trish Bergren appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Monday morning and explained the reason for the long shutdown.
“Most of our volunteers are at 75 and older which is that population that you have to look out for so closely with what has happened this past year,” Bergren said. “We were definitely very cautious, but we are super excited to open this weekend.”
This reopening was possible thanks to an Iowa Arts and Culture Recovery Grant awarded to the museum in December. Governor Kim Reynolds allocated $7 million of the CARES Act to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. The museum was fortunate to get some of this funding.
“It was a wonderful delight and it has propelled us into the first of the year. It’s allowed us to start getting everything ready to get open as soon as we could, as soon as it was safe,” Bergren said.
The museum will be open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required and there will be sanitation stations set up throughout the museum.
“We are Page county’s museum so there’s artifacts from all the way across the county. We literally have artifacts that date back to 1853 or prior to that,” Bergren said. “History marches on every single week that we are here whether it’s a cheerleading outfit from 10 years ago or a family bible that was just discovered in an attic. Through the wonderful donations here locally we’re able to keep archiving that unique history of Page county.”
The museum is located at 1600 South 16th street in Clarinda. For any questions you can call 712-542-3073. To hear the full interview with Trish Bergren click below.