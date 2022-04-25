(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are taking another look at changes to the city's noise regulations.
One of three public hearings on the Shenandoah City Council's 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall involves amendments to the city's current ordinance. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the amendment sets an actual decibel limit for noises in the community--and penalties for any violation.
"A noise violation would be any sound in excess of 85 decibels between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week," said Lyman. "That's the real crux of it. And, then it associates a civil penalty with a fine amount--and not just a court appearance."
Lyman says the proposed decibel level replaces language in the existing ordinance an Iowa Supreme Court ruling rendered as vague.
"The State Supreme Court looked at the language in the code that said 'a loud and raucous' noise' where we used to be able to issue noise complaints on as being too broad," he said. "And so, many municipalities across the state have adopted an actual decibel level, and defined it down a little bit more so that is enforceable, and passes muster when it comes to the courts."
City officials first proposed changes early last year, saying the current regulations were unenforceable as a result of the High Court's ruling. However, council members voted 3-to-2 to maintain the existing ordinances. Another public hearing concerns a proposed development agreement with Midwest Mental Health under the city's urban renewal plan. Lyman says the hearing is connected to Midwest's current renovation of a former retail business on West Sheridan Avenue into new office space.
"Midwest Mental Health bought the old Howard's building," said Lyman, "and have been renovating it to turn it into additional office space for their services. They approached the city, wanting a development agreement for some upfront TIF money to go towards renovation of that building. They qualify under the auspices of the high-paying jobs portion of the TIF ordinances or codes. i know that their code is to provide an additional 20 jobs in that facility, so that is the development agreement before the council to vote on."
Lyman says a third public hearing is connected to bonding for the city's street projects already underway. Also on the agenda: a resolution of support for the proposed senior housing project planned for the corner at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue.