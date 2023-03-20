(Shenandoah) -- Teachers across KMAland are eligible for a prestigious award.
Nominations are now open for the 16th annual Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards. Instructors from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin's hometown of Emerson are eligible for the award. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, spokesman John Paul says Lakin created the award back in 2008 in memory of teachers who made an impact in his life.
"There were a lot of kids who I think at that time dropped out of school," said Paul. "Those who were in farm or ag, junior high was all the further along that they made it. There were teachers who made a difference in his life, kept him in school to get his education. That's where it started from way back. Then, he wanted to do a turnaround, and help out later on. It was developed going into 2008."
Nominations can be submitted on the Green Hills Area Education Agency's website. Paul says nominators must answer a series of questions.
"There are two guiding questions that have to do with what difference the teacher made, and always the explanation why," he said. "Anybody can nominate. So, we've got students, we've got other teachers, we've got parents, grandparents--people in the community that know the teachers, know the schools, and know the difference that's been made."
Paul says a panel of judges will select four winners--two elementary and two secondary teachers--for $10,000 awards. In addition, $2,500 is awarded to the recipients' school districts. Winners are announced during a surprise ceremony at their school in May. Fifty-two educators have been named as winners and a total of $455,000 has been awarded to the winners by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation since its inception 15 years ago.
March 31st is the deadline for nominations. Again, nominations can be submitted through a link at the AEA website. You can hear the full interview with John Paul here: