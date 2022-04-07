(Des Moines) -- For the 70th year in a row, nominations are being sought after for a farmer championing land conservation.
The nomination period is now open for the 2022 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year Award, given to Iowa farmers committed to exceptional environmental stewardship and conservation efforts. The award is co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farmer Bureau Federation. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says it is crucial to highlight those leading the charge in conservation.
"We know that our natural resources, that soil and water, are the basis for our productive agriculture in this state, and if we're going to continue to be productive and profitable for many, many years to come, we're going to have to take care of those natural resources," said Naig. "So making sure that we're keeping soil in place, we're fighting soil erosion, and also looking at water quality for those down stream from us."
The winners will be announced at the Iowa State Fair later this year and be presented with what Naig says is a unique grand prize.
"It's always fun to hand somebody a certificate or a plaque or something like that, but one of the my favorite things I get to do every year is to hand the keys over to a John Deere tractor provided by Van Wahl Equipment of Perry," said Naig. "They'll get the use of, I think this year is, a utility tractor, and I know that's always a special things that folks get to do."
On top of soil conservation efforts, Naig says the state has recently focused on water quality. He says despite the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption, awareness and engagement with conservation are incredibly high.
"Even in the last couple of years, when we've seen a disruption in all of our lives, we have set records on conservation adoption in the state of Iowa," said Naig. "That tells you a story about even in some uncertain times, folks are still seeing the value of this and we're really accelerating the adoption of practices like cover crops, wetlands, and terraces all across the state."
While the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy has been around for nearly 10 years, Naig says awards like farmer of the year enhance the "farmer-to-farmer" education.
"We have a farmer saying 'look, this is what I've done, this is what we tried but that didn't work very well, but then we changed and we did this and that helped,'" said Naig. "Those are real stories that are very, very credible, and I think those are some of the most important interactions we can see across the state."
Nominations can be submitted until May 13th by reaching out to your County Conservation Office or visiting the Conservation Districts of Iowa website. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig below.