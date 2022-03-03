(Des Moines) -- Nominations are underway to discover which restaurant has the best burger in Iowa.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council -- in conjunction with the Iowa Cattlemen's Association -- is currently accepting nominations for the 13th Annual Iowa's Best Burger Contest. IBIC Spokesperson Kylie Peterson says the contest seeks to highlight the best uses of beef in burger form throughout Iowa.
"If you know of a burger that is a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product here in Iowa; any spices can be added to the patty, as well as condiments or toppings," said Peterson. "If you have one in mind, we're asking for Iowans to visit our website at iabeef.org or by texting 'BEEF' to 515-337-8924 before 5 p.m. on March 14th to get your vote in."
Peterson says last year's winner was from Winneshiek County and taking the top prize in the contest yields a big uptick in business.
"Bambino's in Ossian, Iowa was the winner last year," said Peterson. "In last year's contest, we had over 200 towns across Iowa represented. Bambino's rose to the top. This contest is great because it really brings new people to some of these towns. It helps highlight some of those small town mom-and-pop burger joints like Bambino's. Bambino's saw a 70% increase in burger sales after winning this contest. It shows that people are really excited about this contest and are going to drive from anywhere to try it."
Peterson says nominations can range from traditional, straightforward burgers with minimal toppings -- like Bambino's -- to more exotic or innovative creations.
"Some of those really unique ones that have unique and fun toppings do well," said Peterson. "Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa a couple of years ago won and they have a sweet pepper jelly that just gave it a bite and a little different taste, so that rises to the top. When the contest is going through its first phase, we're really just looking for that nomination of the restaurant. Once that restaurant gets named Iowa's best burger, they get to choose which burger on their menu they want to highlight as their best burger."
Nominations are being accepted through March 14th. Following the voting, a secret panel of judges will visit the top ten nominees throughout the state and try burgers, before announcing the winner on May 2nd to kickoff May Beef Month in Iowa. To nominate your favorite burger, visit iabeef.org. The full interview with Peterson can be found below.