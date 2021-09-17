(Shenandoah) -- A suspect who escaped from North Dakota authorities was apprehended in Shenandoah Thursday.
Shenandoah Police say 40-year-old William Franklin Snyder was arrested for escaping from the North Dakota Department of Corrections. On Tuesday, officers launched an investigation into a possible fraud case with purchases through eBay. During the investigation, officers learned that a name given to them by the victim's boyfriend was, in fact, an alias. Authorities later identified the suspect as an escaped felon from North Dakota. Officers then stopped Snyder in a vehicle in the 400 block of West Thomas on Thursday.
Snyder is being held in the Page County Jail, awaiting extradition back to North Dakota.