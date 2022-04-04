(Hopkins) -- One KMAland school district hopes to have its voter's support Tuesday on a bond issue for facility renovations.
The North Nodaway R-IV School District has placed a $2.65 million bond issue, dubbed "Proposition Progress for Kids," on Tuesday's Municipal election ballot in Nodaway County. North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin tells KMA News that the bond would go towards three big projects in the district. Most significantly is an addition to the west side of the elementary building. Turpin says the new space would include a new open-concept library that would allow for a new lunchroom in the current library.
"Currently our kids have to eat in the gym, they have to go down steps, so as you can imagine preschool kids and younger kids going down stairs are dropping their trays, spilling, and potential accidents happening," said Turpin. "Plus, our staff's in a hurry with lunch and breakfast to get things cleaned up and put up so kids can use that space for its intended purpose of P.E. and recess."
The addition would also include a new preschool space. Additionally, Turpin says the district is hoping to construct a new entrance for the district's high school, which he says would provide better security for the main entrance.
"Right now people have to come up to a little camera, (and) it's hard to see the way our school faces of who that is, and once they're let in they pretty much have free roam of the building, the way the building is currently structured," said Turpin. "So it will make a secured entrance for people to be able to check in and it also will have a very defined front entry so people know where our front entrance is for this facility."
The bond issue would also fund the construction of a new eight-bay bus barn north of the high school, which Turpin says would improve the quality of workspace for the district's bus drivers.
Currently, the debt service levy for the district, which goes towards paying off bonds, is set at $0.59 per $100 valuation of real and personal property. However, that figure would not change if the issue passes, as Turpin says the proposed issue is a no-tax-increase bond.
"If somebody had an assessed valuation of $80,000 for a house, and then also a $15,000 car and a $10,000 car, they're looking at paying $11 and some cents per month for this," Turpin said. "Which is about the price of going to McDonalds."
Turpin says he feels confident in the district's voters, who he says have always had strong support for their students.
"They want what's best for kids, and I really feel that is what the outcome will be, is they will be there to support the kids and support what we're doing," said Turpin. "I think people are seeing the difference that we have been making in the district thus far, and they want to see that momentum continue."
The bond issue, if passed, would be scheduled to be paid off by 2042. Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all qualified North Nodaway School District voters are allowed to vote.