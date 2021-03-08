(Tarkio-Rock Port) -- Missouri lawmakers are considering "school choice" issues of their own this session.
Recently, the Missouri House narrowly approved a bill that would let donors provide scholarships for students to attend a private Missouri K-12 school, in return for state tax credits. Priority would be given to students with special needs, and those who qualify for free and reduce price school meals. Other proposals under consideration in the Missouri Legislature include charter school expansion in certain counties in the state, a school board member recall provision, and term limits for state education board members, among other things.
Tarkio R-1 School Superintendent Karma Coleman is among the local administrators expressing concerns over the proposals.
"Sometimes, it's hard to believe," said Coleman, "but it almost feels like they're built to attack public education, and for no other reason."
Among other things, Coleman tells KMA News she questions the accountability for public funding shifted to private education. She also believes voucher programs for private institutions won't improve the quality of education.
"When virtual schools for profit, private schools--who also make a profit--when they receive money, but they do not have the same accountability measures that are being placed on public school districts, I don't understand how anybody could logically defend that," she said, "and say that it will improve a student's education. If we can't meet the accountability standards in a public school that are already out there, then not having accountability standards, or the same accountability standards, is not going to improve anything."
Coleman says lawmakers pushing private school vouchers need to visit public schools.
"I just feel like some of what they're wanting public education and school districts to do," said Coleman, "some of these things that we seem to be hearing that we're not doing well, I think they need to come see what we are doing, and take a look at what is being done in spite of the funding we have, in spite of the issues we deal with each day, rather than expecting a school community to solve all the educational problems that come to us that we have no control over."
Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles is also not a fan of the proposed legislation. Sickles believes the bill punishes Missouri's 518 school districts for problems faced in the state's two largest districts.
"Unfortunately, a lot of the stuff that we deal with here in Missouri is based on two large cities--St. Louis and Kansas City," said Sickles. "So, there may be schools that are underperforming in those areas, but creating a lot that will affect every school district's funding in the state does not seem to be the way to go about that."
Sickles also believes the loss of students to private institutions--either in-person or on-line--will create staffing issues in K-12 districts.
"Five to 10 kids virtually doesn't sound like a lot," he said, "but money-wise, that costs a lot of money. Then, you take that money out of your budget. Five to 10 kids shouldn't cost you a staff member, but then, you don't have that money in your budget to pay somebody. So, it just makes bigger classrooms, etcetera."
The Senate proposals face uncertain futures. Senate lawmakers took no action on the bills following marathon hours of debate last month.