(Undated) -- Abortion laws are a contentious issue in election races locally, as well as nationally.
Back in June, Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a proclamation banning all abortions in the state. Parson's decree followed the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade--the High Court's earlier ruling in 1973 making abortions constitutional--and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's opinion jumpstarting the state's trigger law--in which abortions are only permitted in the case of a medical emergency. Candidates for northwest Missouri legislative seats weighed in on the issue in recent special "Meet the Candidates" interviews on KMA's "Morning Line" program. Jeff Farnan in the Republican candidate in the Missouri House's 1st district race. Farnan says Missouri should make exceptions if a mother's life is in danger, but not in the case of rape or incest.
"If a woman's life is threatened--yes, that's up to her to make that decision," said Farnan. "In the cases of rape or incest--no. I feel that baby is a life, too. It doesn't matter how it was conceived--it's a still a life. So, I'm going to be there to protect the life of that baby."
Farnan's opponent, Democrat Jessica Piper, says she's "appalled and frustrated" by the Supreme Court's ruling. Piper believes Missouri's "no exception" rules unfairly punishes women who are victims of rape and incest.
"I'm a mom," said Piper. "I have five kids, and I have three grandkids. But, this comes down to bodily autonomy. Women in Missouri have no right to their own bodies, and no right to their own privacy. No right to make choices with their own doctors. I don't think legislators belong in those doctor's offices, and I'm pretty upset with what we're doing here."
Retired school teacher Rusty Black is the Republican seeking Missouri's 12th State Senate seat. Black, who is a state representative, believes Missouri's six-week lead time for women wanting an abortion is adequate.
"Those first six weeks, I think, should give a person adequate time to make a decision on rape," said Black. "Incest, as a school teacher, I have not had to deal with this much. But, I did have one time during my teaching career where there was a problem I was aware of. That is such a complicated issue. It's more than making a decision very quick, because very rarely, those victims make a decision that fast."
Calling himself "a pro-choice advocate," Democrat Michael Baumli says the abortion ban creates more problems than it solves.
"I've noticed that states that tend to have more restrictive abortion access tend to have a higher maternal mortality rate," said Baumli. "That's kind of problematic to me. I don't see one is the solution to the other. But, it seems to be we're focusing on one issue without really taking in consideration of the broader impact of that."
You can hear interviews with all four candidates with the individual webstories at kmaland.com, as well as our "Morning Line" page. "Meet the Candidates" resumes on Monday with an interview with the Democratic challenger in Missouri's 6th Congressional District race, Henry Martin.