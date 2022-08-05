(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.
Ecker as well as two of his passengers -- 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale, Missouri and 64-year-old Carol Catherine Ecker of Kansas City -- sustained fatal injuries. A third passenger 35-year-old Jennifer Michelle McGinnis of Elmo, Missouri was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Enderle was taken to Rice Memorial in Willmar, Minnesota with non-life threating injuries. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, Raymond and Willmar Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter, and Pennock Fire assisted at the scene.