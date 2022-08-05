Fatal accident

(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.

Ecker as well as two of his passengers -- 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale, Missouri and 64-year-old Carol Catherine Ecker of Kansas City -- sustained fatal injuries. A third passenger 35-year-old Jennifer Michelle McGinnis of Elmo, Missouri was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Enderle was taken to Rice Memorial in Willmar, Minnesota with non-life threating injuries. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, Raymond and Willmar Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter, and Pennock Fire assisted at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.