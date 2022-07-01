(Des Moines) -- John Norwood, the Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, is focused on policy and agricultural diversification ahead of the November elections.
Residing in Iowa since 2002, Norwood currently serves as the Soil and Water Commissioner for Polk County, to which he was elected in 2017 after growing up in the Boston area. He also runs a small company, TBL Consulting, which works with food, ag, and manufacturing businesses across the state. Previously, Norwood worked with the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority and operated an agricultural land trust in Livermore Valley, California, working with cattle ranchers and grape and nut growers. He received an MBA and master's degree from Yale's Forestry School and a bachelor's degree from Williams College in Massachusetts. Norwood says he was inspired to run for state agricultural secretary to assist the state through what he says is an agricultural "transition period."
"I feel like we have an agricultural system that was built after the second world war when we were the sole economic and military super power, and our agricultural system reflects that tremendously," said Norwood. "Productively number one, and number two in corn and beans, ethanol and biodiesel, and ag production and hog production and so forth. But, it's not really built to sustain Iowa in the future."
Norwood adds the state must do more to encourage sustainable farming practices to reduce soil loss and improve water quality.
"We're a leader in soil loss because we lose 10 times the amount of soil down our rivers and streams that mother nature produces, and we're blessed with some of the richest soils in the world and we're frittering it away," said Norwood. "We're sending it down rivers and streams and into our reservoirs because we're not practicing agriculture in a way that's sustainable."
He calls for more attention on how the state can modernize and manage agricultural plumbing and drainage, saying the state's roughly $9 million budget isn't nearly enough to cover the state's 23 million acres of agricultural land. Additionally, Norwood emphasized more economic interest needs to be placed on small to mid-size operations.
"60% of our ag land is absentee owned, the tractors are getting bigger and yeah a ton of it is technology, but who is going to be left in rural Iowa if that's all we focus on," said Norwood. "So we need to advance agriculture as an economic activity more around the ideas of not just productivity, but also diversification. How do we grow things with smaller and medium scale producers and how do we specialize organics. They're all part of the mosaic that we need to be thinking about."
He adds the state needs to be doing than "sprinkling some money around." Norwood also hopes to have further discussions on managing pandemics, including the most recent Avian Influenza outbreak, which killed more than 13 million commercial and backyard birds.
While saying ethanol could serve as a transitional fuel, Norwood questions the efficiency of carbon pipelines in modernizing the industry. In addition, he says he is against the idea of eminent domain for such a project, saying landowner payments to residents or counties for county-owned land are needed -- should the project move forward.
"Why do they get an annual payment? Because these pipelines are carrying a risky material -- liquid CO2," said Norwood. "And guess what we use CO2 for in our livestock operations, we use that to euthanize animals. So, the pipeline has liquid CO2 that if it ever got out of that pipeline, it would be like a blanket that would roll across the landscape."
Norwood says he would also favor establishing a well-regulated cannabis market in the state, similar to alcohol, to provide "clean" cannabis not laced with other addictive drugs such as fentanyl and establish another tax base for the state. Norwood will challenge the incumbent Republican candidate Mike Naig. Norwood says a focus on policy that would benefit and unite all Iowans, gives him confidence for the November general elections.