(KMAland) - Iowan author Linda McCann is returning to the area to discuss a pair of topics in the state's history.
McCann has published a number of books on Iowa's past, with titles such as Prohibition in Eastern Iowa and Prisoners of War in Iowa. McCann will speak at locations in Shenandoah, Clarinda, Essex, and Red Oak during her time back. When deciding to turn the spotlight on some of Iowa's lesser-known histories, McCann says her journey started at a young age.
"I've always liked Iowa history, even from when I was in sixth grade," said McCann. "It was interesting to me because stuff that happened nationwide or worldwide happened here. I got involved in doing my family genealogy, and was surprised to find I was descended of the founder of the town where we lived. That got me involved with the Historical Society and again trying to learn more about the area and such."
From there, McCann wrote several books and was approached by a publisher to turn them into a series. Since then, she's continued her passion of writing and researching for many years. In total, McCann has written 14 nonfiction books about Iowa's history.
At her talks in Shenandoah, Clarinda, and Essex, McCann will focus on how the Prohibition Era impacted Iowa's farming families and why individuals chose to avert the law. Her visit to Red Oak will focus on the story of the nearly 25,000 Axis Power POWs that were held in Algona and Clarinda during World War II. McCann says that her passion for educating comes from speaking with her own family, and she hopes other Iowans will do the same.
"I feel like I'm catching people up with this history, and I'm hoping that they'll pass it on to their children and grandchildren," said McCann.
Now, McCann is waiting to finalize a book about Iowa's "Rosies" that were instrumental in the war effort. She also mentions that she's nearly completed a book detailing polio in Iowa.
McCann will be stopping in Shenandoah and Clarinda on May 17, Essex on May 18, and Red Oak on May 19. All events are free to attend. A full list of locations and times can be found on McCann's Facebook page Lost History in Iowa. For more specifics on McCann's upcoming dialogues, listen to the full interview here: