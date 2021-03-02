(Rock Port) -- Missouri officials are investigating a problem with emergency notifications during Tuesday morning's annual tornado drill.
Civil defense sirens sounded across the state shortly after 10 a.m.--the drill's designated time. However, Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley tells KMA News some residents received an errant message on their cell phones indicating it was the real thing.
"Normally, it would come across as the annual Missouri tornado test," said Wiley. "And, it did not come across as a test. It came across as an actual tornado warning. And, several phones received this across the state."
Wiley says the problem is not believed to be with the weather service, itself.
"The National Weather Service sent out emails a while ago, letting us know that it was not on their end," she said, "that they had actually followed procedures, and sent it out as a test, and as the actual tornado drill. Somehow, through higher-ups in the emergency wireless alert, it was triggered as a true tornado warning."
Despite the advanced notification of a drill, Wiley says the county received at least one call from the public.
"We had one gentleman who had received it, and was coming through our area, and called 911, and asked, 'what do I do?'" said Wiley. "Most people in our county knew that we were having a drill at 10 o'clock, so they probably didn't even notice that it was an actual tornado warning that came out."
She says the fact that it was sunny outside also dispelled any notions of actual severe weather. Wiley believes the problem will be solved before a real tornado warning takes place.
"You know, this goes back to why we do the emergency alerts as a layered approach to notifying the public," she said, "so that if you have a system failure of one particular area of how you do emergency alerts, it's going to go out another. It's very important to have a layered approach to emergency notification."
Wiley urges Atchison County residents to sign up for the county's CodeRED system to receive text notifications of severe weather and other emergency messages. You can sign up through the Atchison County 911/Emergency Management Facebook page.