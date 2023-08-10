(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are hoping a different time of the year boosts support for a second bond issue referendum.
By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution placing a referendum for an $11 million bond issue on the November 7th general election ballot. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the second attempt at passing a bond issue follows a lot of work by supporters, including the district's facilities committee, in the wake of a previous referendum's defeat earlier this year.
"We did listening sessions," said Privia. "We had about four or five of those listening sessions, where we gathered as much information about what we liked about the last bond, what we didn't like about the last bond. Then, we went right into a full community session--just like we did before--reorganizing and prioritizing what we needed out of this bond issue, knowing that we couldn't go for $4.04 (per thousand dollars valuation). That committee and those surveys told us that the community really liked the idea of doing a $2 (per thousand) bond, and doing as much as we could with that."
Though slightly scaled back from the $14 million bond issue rejected in March. Privia says the new referendum still addresses some of the district's big facilities needs.
"We're going to look at our CTE, science and FCS (Family Consumer Science) rooms," said Privia. "Those are going to get renovated and brought up to date. High school media will be renovated, with a new library area for online classes, and more of a sitting area for students to do homework when they have free periods. Also, the special ed departments will move into the old offices once we get those set. Those will all be reorganized."
Also included are safe and secure entryways and additional parking at the pre-K-6 building, renovation of Clarinda High School's auditorium. Heating and air conditioning work is divided between the bond issue and a separate project using Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars. Of a more immediately concern is the elementary building's failing heat pumps.
"We got about $1.6 million worth of heat pump work we need to do at the elementary," he said. "We're going to take some of the things out of the SAVE project that were at the high school, and we're going to delay them until this next bond vote. We'll repair those as needed until we get that passed."
Privia believes placing the second referendum on November's citywide and school board election ballot could make a difference this time around.
"Personally, having it stand alone is probably a little easier for schools," he said. "You get a little information on what the community is thinking. But, with us already having a failed bond issue, I think we have that information. And, putting it on the ballot in the way that the state has set it up that we can only do that in November, we're going to push forward, and try to get that passed and get that supermajority."
A 60% supermajority is necessary in order for the bond issue to pass.