(Clarinda) -- KMAland election officials are reminding prospective candidates of the nomination process for the November general elections.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News candidates may submit nomination papers for city office or school board races from August 28th to September 21st.
"The city nominations are actually going to be filed with the auditor," said Wellhausen. "Then, the school nominations will be filed with the school board secretaries, and of course, in the community colleges with the community college secretaries, as well."
Wellhausen reminds candidates of rules to follow before submitting the petitions.
"On those forms, they want to make sure they're filled out in entirety," she said, "and that by the time they bring them in to be presented, that they have all the necessary signatures with them at that time."
She says candidates should also check on the number of signatures needed for petitions in each prospective race.
"If they're looking at a specific city or school," said Wellhausen, "we encourage them to either reach out to us, or they can call the school board secretary, too, to check on those. But, we just encourage each person to reach out to us, and then we make sure they get the right number for the city and school district they're looking at."
Wellhausen also reminds voters of important dates regarding absentee balloting for the November 7th elections.
"The first day we can actually accept absentee ballot requests is August 29th," she said. "The first date that absentee ballots are going to be available to be mailed or voted in our office is October 18th. The last day that we can actually mail or accept a request to mail out an absentee ballot is October 23rd. So, as you can see, for those mailed absentee ballot requests, it's a really short window."
As usual, absentee voting is available at county auditor's offices until the day before the election. Anyone with questions regarding the nominating process for the citywide and school board elections should contact Melissa Wellhausen's office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.