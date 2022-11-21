(Omaha) -- Bankers in a 10-state region continue to indicate economic woes in KMAland.
Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index for November shows numbers falling below growth neutral for a sixth straight month in the Midwest. That's despite a slight increase from 44.2 in October to 45.7 this month. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says this index offers a paradox, as the farm economy is in relatively good shape.
"Even though farm income is coming down a bit," said Goss, "even though the farm situation is not as it was, farmland prices continue to expand. But, when bankers look ahead--at least not a small number--indicated they expect farmland prices to decline in the next year. At least one in five expect prices to decline."
For example, the region's farmland price index rose from 58.0 in October to 68.2 in November. Farm equipment sales also jumped from 48.7 last month to 59.5 this month. However, Goss says economic conditions in rural communities are still struggling.
"For example, the leisure and hospitality--that would be restaurants and other companies along Main Street," he said, "that would be of course, dry cleaning establishments and others along Main Street not nearly as strong as they were last year."
Goss adds nearly 100% of the bankers surveyed believe the rural economy is in a recession. While the numbers may not support that belief, Goss says the feeling of a recession is there.
"Whether the National Rural Economic Research calls it a recession or not, it feels like it," said Goss, "it feels like it. The economy is certainly down a bit from this time last year, and it's probably going to be down a bit more as we enter the first quarter of 2023, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates."
Goss adds the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Prime Interest Rate from 7% to 7 1/2% next month. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: