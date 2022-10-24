(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council faces a long list of issues Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council holds a public hearing regarding a nuisance property at 704 8th Avenue. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the hearing concerns a shed located on the property recently declared a dangerous building by city officials.
"Our building inspector and our fire chief, who helps with nuisance properties, received a couple of complaints," said Lyman. "They looked at it, and believe it needs to come down. The property owner asked for a hearing in front of the council."
Also on the agenda: a proposal for a four-way traffic light at 602 South Fremont Street, where Community 1st Credit Union's new facility is under construction. Lyman says the new light would replace the existing three-way light at that location, the site of the former Skateland property.
"The old Skateland entrance there that's just to the south a little ways of that intersection right now," he said, "they will move the entrance for that property up to a line directly where that light is, so that it would be a light for leaving that property, and making it a full four-way intersection."
Council members are also expected to discuss a project for submission to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program. Up to $100,000 is available to property owners seeking "redevelopment, rehabilitation or demolition of underutilized buildings, and stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community." Lyman says four projects submitted applications for the grant.
"We did a review of them," said Lyman, "and we passed two different projects to council to select or support--or not, as is their right. For there we would apply with this project to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Catalyst Grant program. From there, Iowa Economic Development would select which one they wanted to go on for the next step."
Another agenda item entails amendments to the city's urban renewal plan to cover numerous development agreements.