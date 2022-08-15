(Des Moines) -- Iowa Republican Congressional Candidate Zach Nunn is joining the chorus of opponents to the Inflation Reduction Act.
By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House approved the sweeping measure on health care, climate and taxes. Among other things, the bill would will raise taxes on certain corporations while reducing the deficit by about $100 billion over the next decade. The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies three more years through 2025. Speaking at the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair Saturday, Nunn claimed the bill would increase government spending at a time when Iowans are trying to cut back.
"At a time when they're telling Iowans, 'you should spend less, you should tighten your belt, we're going to go ahead and print off more money, and spend more of your tax dollars on projects,'" said Nunn. "Many of those projects were never in the original intent of the bill. Very few of them are actually going to move towards reducing inflation. In fact, most nonpartisan groups and academic groups said over the course of the next few years, we're going to see an increase in inflation--inflation that has never been higher in my lifetime than it is now."
Nunn says the measure would increase costs on items such as vehicle purchases, for example. He also criticized provisions providing tax credits for purchasing fuel-efficient vehicles or hybrids.
"If you want to go out and buy a $75,000 hybrid, good on you," he said. "I don't think those individuals need a $7,500 tax credit, because for my family--driving nearly a 10-year minivan--I can't find a single EV minivan out there that will hold six kids in the country today. And, the ones that are supposed to come down the pipeline are looking to be over a hundred thousand dollars. That does not work for families here in Iowa.
Currently representing Iowa's 15th State Senate District, Nunn touted steps taken in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature to cut taxes, and loosening COVID-19 restrictions allowing businesses to reopen. Nunn seeks Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat current held by Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne, who was the state's lone representative to vote in favor. The bill awaits President Biden's signature.