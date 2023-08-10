(Des Moines) -- Bipartisan efforts are underway in Congress to strengthen protections against child sexual exploitation.
Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn is among those sponsoring the Child Online Safety Modernization Act. Among other provisions, the bill proposes enhancing reporting to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Cyber Tipline so law enforcement can better prosecute criminals sexually abusing children. Speaking at a news conference in Des Moines earlier this week, the Bondurant Republican says Iowa is not immune to child exploitation or sexual abuse crimes.
"It's never been more important to protect kids' lives than today," said Nunn. "Sadly, in Iowa, last year in 2022, we became one of the top 5 states in the nation for child sexual abuse associated with this exploitation. It's long past time for Congress to take a leadership role in making sure the victims of abuse can seek justice for their exploitation trauma."
Nunn's bill includes provisions requiring online platforms to report instances of child sex trafficking with information helping law enforcement identify and locate victims, and extending the required preservation timeline of reports to the Cyber Tipline from 90 days to one year, so law enforcement has time to investigate.
"It is imperative that we use the full extent of the law to hold accountable those who would exploit and sexually assault a child in violation of the laws," he said, "and moving it from pornography to what it truly is: a sexual crime against a minor."
Nunn says the federal government has a responsibility to protect children from sexual exploitation.
"The victims here are largely young men and young women," said Nunn. "Most of them have not even hit puberty. They are being housed, they are being categorized and they are being exploited for a monetary benefit and sexual gratification for those who are committing a criminal act. Whether they are in person, on watching in their own basement on a computer, they are equally culpable in the violation that's happened to these children."
The bill would also replace the term "child pornography" with "child sexual abuse material" to reflect the images being shared. Under current law, online platforms are not required to report instances of child sex trafficking or the sexual enticement of a child to the Cyber Tipline.