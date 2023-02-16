(Des Moines) -- Members of Congress and their spouses would be prohibited from trading stock under a bill introduced by Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn.
Nunn and Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton Thursday announced a bipartisan measure called the Prohibit Insider Trading Act. At a news conference in Des Moines, the Bondurant Republican says the bill is focused on curbing insider trading issues in Congress. Nunn claims 78 congressional representatives violated the current law, known as the STOCK Act, during the last Congressional session. Among other things, the current law requires public disclosure of trades within 45 days. Nunn says his proposal would set rigid standards.
"If you're serving in Congress," said Nunn, "you and your spouse are no longer trading stock. You're no longer having access to information that could simply compromise your investment. And, importantly, it makes sure that we, the elected officials, are accountable to you, the electorate--the people that put us here."
Nunn says members found in violation would be subject to a civil fine of up to $50,000. He adds any profit related to the trades would be returned to American people via the U.S. Treasury. The congressman cited recent polls indicating 75% of Americans support banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks.
Under the proposal, each congressional representative must submit to the supervising Ethics Committee a written certification of compliance within seven days after the beginning of a new congressional session.