(Des Moines) -- The outcome of one of the most important congressional races in the country is still unsettled--though one candidate is claiming victory.
Unofficial results show Republican challenger Zach Nunn as the apparent winner in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race over two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. With all 21 of the district's counties reporting, Nunn totaled 155,971 votes--or 50.25%--to Axne's 153,905 votes--or 49.58%. The current state senator and war veteran claimed victory in a speech to his supporters in Des Moines late Tuesday night. Nunn says the economy was a big factor in his victory.
"All of our families are facing an economic situation that is harder every day," said Nunn, "because of policy decisions coming out of Washington D.C. Team, we have the ability to change. This district, this race changes the course of America."
Nunn also thanked his family, as well as voters on each side of the spectrum.
"Thank you to those who voted for us," said Nunn, "thank you to those who volunteered for us, and even thank you to those who may not have voted for us, but will continue to hold us accountable, because serving Iowa means serving everyone, regardless of party."
Nunn also says he'll work with both state and local office holders while in Congress.
"Friends, tonight is a new chapter for Iowa," said Nunn. "We are going to serve all Iowans, and we'll work with our leaders. Our amazing governor, Kim Reynolds, who has led this entire team to victory. Our statewide candidates, our state legislators--including the Senate and the House--as well as our county supervisors, who are making a difference at the most local and, arguably, one of the most important levels."
Axne's campaign declined to issue a statement, saying the congresswoman would speak sometime later Wednesday morning. Nunn's victory margin stands at 2,066 votes. Though Axne won Polk County by 26,000, Nunn overcame the deficit by winning handily in the district's other 20 counties--including those added under redistricting. The results of this congressional race may help determine which party gains control of the U.S. House, as other races nationwide were still in doubt as of Wednesday morning.
Republicans had an easier time in Iowa's other congressional races. GOP incumbent Randy Feenstra easily won a second term in Iowa's 4th Congressional District, defeating Democrat challenger Ryan Melton, 67-to-30%. Another Republican incumbent, Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Christina Bohannan in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, while Republican congresswoman Ashley Hinson was the apparent winner over Democrat challenger Liz Mathis in the 2nd Congressional District.