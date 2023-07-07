(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn is co-sponsoring a bill in response to a recent ruling in the Supreme Court regarding pork production.
Last month, the Supreme Court upheld California's Proposition 12 which imposes a statewide ban on the sale of pork from pigs kept in cages or crowded group pens. Iowa leads the nation in pork production. Nunn -- along with fellow Iowa Republican Ashley Hinson -- introduced the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression, or EATS Act -- a companion piece to a bill already making its way through the Senate.
"I feel that there is good momentum here to address the shortcomings that the Supreme Court found, which basically said that there was not anything on the books for the courts to be able to uphold it," said Nunn. "I can push back a little bit on that, specifically Neil Gorsuch commented that Congress has yet to adopt any statute that might displace Proposition 12 regarding pork production in other states. I think it's pretty clear in the Constitution under the Commerce Clause that already exists, but just so that we can double down on it, we're going to pass this bill forward and make sure that folks in California are held accountable."
The bill would prevent states from making laws regarding preharvest production of agricultural products that are sold in other states. Nunn says ideas like Proposition 12 eventually could filter into other types of interstate commerce.
"The type of bad policies coming out of California are immediately being snatched up by administrators in the federal government," said Nunn. "Those bureaucrats are putting into play everything from what we've seen with electric vehicles ideas that come out of California are now going into EPA and ag regulations. This has to stop. We can't have one state dictating to the rest of the country based on how they view the world and the requirements that are now put on the rest of us."
Just over 30% of the nation's pork is raised in Iowa. Nunn says Proposition 12 puts Iowa farmers at a severe disadvantage to even foreign imports of pork.
"It doesn't make that same requirement for a lot of the international products coming into California because there's no way for California to enforce that outside of the sovereign territories of the United States," said Nunn. "We're going to disadvantage a farmer in Iowa, but give a leg up to a producer in some other country who has a lower standard of quality for pork coming in. I think that's unfair."
Proposition 12 officially took effect on July 1st, but California added a six-month extension for any products that were already in the supply chain. Nunn says under the Supreme Court's ruling, there's nothing preventing each state from adopting its own set of standards, causing an impossible maze for farmers to navigate.
"We can't have a patchwork of 50 states and four territories all throwing down their own requirements and then expecting everybody else to be able to bend to whatever the highest threshold is," said Nunn. "It puts every grower, every producer, every farmer in Iowa on their heels here. It really drives up the cost to consumers. At the end of the day, each of us ends up paying more to put food on their plate for their family because of some bureaucrats in D.C. and a one-time legislature making a ruling in California."
Nunn made his comments in an interview with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network.