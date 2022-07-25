(Undated) -- State Senator Zach Nunn believes Iowans are more concerned about other issues than those generated by recent Supreme Court decisions.
Nunn, the Republican nominee for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, reacted to the U.S. House's recent approval of the Respect of Marriage Act, a bill codifying a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting same sex and interracial marriages. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Nunn questioned the need for the bill, and accused Democrats of political posturing in order to distract constituents from other pressing issues.
"They're being thrown up to district Iowans from things that are immediately impacting their life," said Nunn. "A 40-year inflation rate high, and 9% inflation growth. Just to put that in real context, that means $6,000 more being paid into this inflation tax. We can do things differently."
Nunn says residents he spoke in visits to local county fairs had other issues on their minds.
"I was int the Guthrie and Union County, and the Adair and Madison County fairs this weekend," he said. "Those folks were talking about, 'I need relief now. I'm tiring of political posturing bills coming out of D.C. that really, at this point, have any likelihood of even passing."
However, the Bondurant Republican sides with congressional Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. Nunn disagrees with Justice Clarence Thomas' consenting opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, suggesting the High Court should review other past decisions on gay marriage and contraception. Iowa Republican Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks sided with Nunn's November opponent, Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne, in supporting the Respect for Marriage Act.
You can hear the full interview with Zach Nunn with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.