(Bondurant) -- Iowa Congressman-elect Zach Nunn is hoping to be a key voice on several U.S. House committees once he reaches Washington.
Nunn has attended at least one orientation session since his victory in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race in this month's general elections. The Bondurant Republican tells KMA News he's hoping to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, which, among other things, is charged with assisting in the 2023 Farm Bill's creation. Nunn says the farm bill is among his priorities heading into his first term in Congress.
"We've got an ag bill that's coming up in the 118th Congress," said Nunn. "I want to make sure Iowa has a strong voice on that. We have an economic challenge facing every Iowan, whether you're a main street business, or whether you're, you know, someone who works in the big city. The impact is real, and Congress has a responsibility to reign in that spending--which I believe has really driven the inflation price, there."
Nunn says provisions for renewable fuels are the top of his wish list in terms of farm bill components.
"Renewable fuels--particularly ethanol and biodiesel, year-round access to it--has got to be a top priority," said Nunn. "Additionally, I've talked to enough farmers who are putting together kind of a kitchen cabinet of ag leaders across the state who want things like crop insurance. That has to be a huge part of this. We've seen everything from drought to flooding, to natural disasters like the derecho, to everything like the swine flu and the avian flu, which have a huge impact on our economy."
With Republicans controlling the House and Democrats maintaining a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, questions abound as to how much will get accomplished in the next session. Speaking as a veteran, Nunn says it's important to approach the situation "head on and pragmatically," and work for people who want to find solutions.
"Out in orientation, I made it a point in the morning to start working with my Democratic colleagues across the aisle," said Nunn. "I actively sought out Democrats in similar farm districts like in Illinois to sit down and have breakfast, primarily because we have shared interests. I think 80% of the things we should be working on together, and while we may disagree on 20%, we still have to govern."
He adds it's important for House members to reach out to senators on both sides of the aisle under a split Congress. The congressman-elect believes relationships were formed during the recent orientation session in Washington.