(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn says he's "cautiously optimistic" an agreement will be reached to raise the federal debt ceiling.
As a member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Nunn has a ringside seat into continuing negotiations between the Biden Administration and congressional Republican leaders on avoiding a budget default by June 1st. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Nunn says he supported a bill approved in the House along a party line vote that raises thd debt ceiling and makes considerable spending cuts--mostly notably unused COVID-19 relief dollars.
"These are two things that Iowans want Washington to do," said Nunn. "They want us to be able to ensure we do not default on the nation's credit card. At the same time, they want us to cut just the trillion dollars in spending we put in over the past two years that is really driving up inflation costs across the board. And, I believe we can get there."
The Bondurant Republican says he's glad President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met this week to resume negotiations. He says defaulting on the federal budget would be disastrous for the U.S. economy.
"Unfortunately for the treasury, we are talking to the tune of hundreds, and hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars available for execution on the 1st of June," he said. "The treasury has basically said, 'if we don't have every penny in the door, we would immediately default. That will send a chilling affect both on markets, on our global standing for credit, and it potentially sends a message to our debtors that we will not be paying our interest. I can say very affirmatively, no one in Washington wants that--not the president, not the speaker, and we will be paying our interest."
Recently, Nunn proposed a bill requiring transparency from the U.S. Treasury Department on federal government spending. The congressman accuses the department of failing to explain to Congress--and even the president--how government dollars are spent.
"It's not a revenue problem," said Nunn. "We have solid revenue coming in from the American taxpayer. It is a spending problem, and how we decide to allocate those funds. There are some, will say, in the administration that want to be able to continue spending with no handcuffs or no guardrails on how they decide to do that spending."
Nunn also supports a bill that would protect Social Security, Medicare, military pay and veterans benefits from spending cuts during debt ceiling negotiations. You can hear the full interview with Zach Nunn here: