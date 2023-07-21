(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn is gathering input from area farmers and ag leaders in preparation for the 2023 Farm Bill.
A member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, Nunn stopped by Shenandoah's Green Plains plant Friday afternoon. In meeting with company officials and employees plus some Bedford-area farmers, the Bondurant Republican discussed not only the farm bill's outlook, but also the pressures facing agriculture. Nunn says one challenge facing renewable fuels are alternatives--not only fossil fuels, but also electric vehicles. Nunn, however, questions the foreign materials used to manufacture electric car batteries.
"What are we doing when we are poaching rare earth minerals out of Central Africa?" said Nunn. "Who primarily owns those rare earth minerals? Where are those minerals being produced? Very little of this is happening stateside--almost none of it. And, we're going to try to make an economy based entirely on that? Foreign energy, whether it's coming out of the ground in Saudi Arabia, in the middle of Africa, or produced in China, becomes not only a direct competitor, but it's not a sustainable energy independence solution."
Nunn says another challenge is that some people in Congress don't understand or appreciate how agriculture works. He cited Russia's recent pullout of a deal exporting millions of tons of grain from Ukrainian ports as an example.
"Well-intentioned but unclear on agriculture-type folks ask, 'well, why don't we just sell some of our wheat, and we can claim these markets real cheap?'" said Nunn. "Where are going to get more wheat from? The wheat's already been bought up for months if not a year out. You can't go down to Walmart and just buy a bunch of wheat, and claim markets in North Africa. It blew their mind on how this works."
The congressman cited one positive development involving the Environmental Protection Agency's summertime waiver for E-15 sales. The EPA's decision follows continuing efforts to establish year-round E-15 sales across the country.
"I'm glad that we were able to move that forward," said Nunn, "because in this case, we were able to get year-around E-15 sanctioned again for the summer, with a timeline that was transparent and consistent with where they want to be in the future, anyway, and give us enough of a shelf life to actually bring it in, produce it, and then have it to actual users by the time they're actually going to use it this summer."
Nunn says preliminary drafting of the farm bill is expected next month, with a goal of having it passed out of committee in September.