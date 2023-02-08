(Washington) -- A native of Afghanistan well acquainted with the United States witnessed President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Nabi Mohammadi, an Afghan refugee who is now a U.S. citizen attended the president's speech before a joint session of Congress as Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn's guest. Nunn tells KMA News Mohammadi served as a translator for the U.S. Army and Iowa National Guard during deployments in 2010 and '11. At times, Nunn says Mohammadi found himself in danger.
"During that time he was out in the field, he was injured twice by a roadside bomb," said Nunn. "He spent 10 months in recovery in an Afghan hospital, and after that, he was still one of the first to volunteer and say he wanted to go back out, help defend his family and his country, and in this case, the Iowa National Guard as they did their tour in Afghanistan."
Mohammadi and his immediate family later migrated to the U.S., and now live in Des Moines, where he works with the Principle Financial Group. Mohammadi later assisted Nunn with Task Force Argo--a private organization which rescued more than 3,000 Americans, Afghan allies and family members still in Afghanistan. The Bondurant Republican says he invited Mohammadi to draw attention to need to assist more Afghans still in the county, and to expand the Special Immigrant Visa program, providing a pathway to citizenship for those who served alongside U.S. service members.
"We're never going to get every person that helped the United States out," he said, "but there are those who stood heads and shoulders above as frontline defenders. We're talking about interpreters like Nabi who were on the front lines. We're talking about key partners that made it safer for Americans, and these individuals did everything right. They applied for a special immigration visa. They were accepted to the United States. They did immigration the right way to become American citizens."
While saying he's "living the American dream," Mohammadi says other Afghans, including members of his extended family, are still living in fear in his home country.
"They feel abandoned," said Mohammdi. "Like, my own extended family members, I cannot do anything other than to tell them they need to hide. That's what happened. I don't know how long they can continue doing that. That's not the story of my family. It's the story of all those who work with Americans, and are now trying to get out of Afghanistan."
Mohammadi says he hopes the U.S. helps other Afghans still in the country, and wanting to escape to the U.S.
"They did what they could to help to support the mission in Afghanistan," he said. "And now, it is our responsibility--I say our because I'm now a proud U.S. citizen. I feel like my country can do more for those who worked with us when we needed their help."
Nunn, a former member of the U.S. Air Force and Iowa Air National Guard, accuses the Biden Administration of forgetting about Afghans following the withdraw of U.S. troops from the country in 2021, and invited Mohammadi to the State of the Union to remind the president of the residents in that county wanting to be U.S. citizens.