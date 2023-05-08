(Washington, D.C.) -- As digital assets continue to become more prevalent, one KMAland congressional lawmaker is proposing legislation to provide more up-to-date regulations.
That's why Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn has introduced the "Financial Technology Protection Act" of 2023, which aims to protect digital assets. Among other things, the bill would establish a working group containing government and cryptocurrency representatives and research transitions related to terrorism and illicit financial technology. Nunn tells KMA News he proposed the legislation as crypto and other digital currency become a significant way people spend money.
"Cryptocurrencies are being used to transfer wealth out of the United States to a foreign actor overseas," he said. "Because they can't do it with the U.S. dollar, a lot of these ransoms and other items are being propagated through everything from bitcoin to other secondary markets."
Nunn says the working group would include senior-level representation from several government agencies, including but not limited to the Department of Justice, U.S. Secret Service, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Department of Homeland Security, and Internal Revenue Service, along with five crypto industry leaders. The Bondurant Republican hopes to combine enforcement agencies with those who understand the unique industry.
"And say, 'hey, we need to sit down, work together, and alert immediately when there is a threat from a foreign actor that is attempting to use illicit funding for their operations to be funded," he said. "We've seen this directly with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps using this as well as we've been seeing narco-terrorists who have brought money out of the United States funding the cartel and then they're using it to purchase a lot of the things that are concerning to all of our communities -- the components for fentanyl material, processing it in Mexico, and sending it to the United States."
Ultimately, Nunn says the result of the legislation would be similar to any other oversight agency in different sectors.
"In Ag, we have what is called the CFTC, they regulate commodities and on financial services we have this group called the SEC that regulates securities," said Nunn. "That's a lot of talk to say that we don't really have anybody whose watching digital assets specifically. They fall under both of these unelected bureaucratic agencies and both have claimed responsibility, but few of them have taken leadership to act and counter the illicit material that's happening."
However, he adds illicit funding isn't anything new; it's just occurring in a less familiar space.
"We've been fighting illicit material funding for decades, this just happens to be happening in the cyberspace instead of the dollar space," Nunn emphasized. "So, as we go after these cryptocurrencies, I think there's a good 'best practices' we can take, we just need to have the ability and authority to empower our law enforcement side as well as learn from our tech sector side on how to go after it."
Nunn made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.