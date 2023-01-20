(Washington) -- Iowa will still have representation on an important congressional committee.
Freshman Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn was recently named to the U.S. House's Agriculture Committee. Among other tasks, the committee is charged with helping craft the 2023 Farm Bill. Last approved in 2018, the bill is due for reauthorization every five years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Nunn says it was important for Iowa to still have an impact on legislation affecting the state's farmers for years to come.
"I'm proud to say Iowa still has a voice on this," said Nunn. "For a while, it looked like we may not have a voice in the majority. But as a freshman, we were privileged to be on ag, and be a leader on the commodity side, the livestock side, and what we're aiming to do with farm insurance and conservation."
The Bondurant Republican says his membership balances other committee members hailing from blue states such as New York, California, Pennsylvania--some of which back the continuation of nutritional programs.
"The challenge here is that a lot of the Farm Bill--as anybody has ever dealt with nutritional assistance--is important largely to blue state communities," said Nunn. "That's great. It's an important part of it, but it could easily have eaten up the entire Farm Bill if it's not checked by folks like myself from farm states who are really committed to making sure that we're taking care of the actual farmers who grow the food, versus just subsidizing a variety of nutrition programs--all things important, but if you don't take care of farmers on the front end, you run into a real hardship on the back end."
Nunn believes there's enough support from other committee members for provisions backing ethanol and biofuels production in the country.
"Working across the aisle from them, it's about an alternative fuel source," he said. "For us, it's about conservation of the environment, but also being able to grow and maintain the production that we have in the state. Year-round E-15 has a huge impact on them."
Nunn was also named to the U.S. House's Financial Services Committee. You can hear the full interview with Zach Nunn here: