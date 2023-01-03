(Washington, D.C.) -- Zach Nunn has officially taken his seat as the new Representative for Iowa's Third District.
Nunn -- along with the other 434 members of the House -- were officially seated as the 118th Congress began work Tuesday morning. Nunn -- a former member of both the Iowa State House and Senate and a former Air Force pilot -- was elected to the seat by defeating Democratic Incumbent Cindy Axne in November. Nunn calls the new position an honor.
"Walking into Congress where only 12,000 people in America's history have served reminds you of the importance of listening to your district, knowing your constituents and being able to be a champion for them here in the nation's capital," said Nunn.
Since his election in November, Nunn says he has been busy building out his team. Nunn says he has focused particularly on constituent services, which includes new field offices in Creston, Des Moines and Ottumwa.
"I really want people to walk in the door and talk to a live person about their priorities and issues that they are having," said Nunn. "We're also going to have a mobile office, which is going to be going around meeting at libraries, community centers and VFWs taking on specific issue so that all 21 counties in the new third district get to have their voice heard and I can best be their advocate in Washington, D.C."
Now that he's been seated in Congress, Nunn says he is ready to get to work for Iowa. He says his first priority is to get a handle on rising inflation nationwide.
"First is getting inflation under control," said Nunn. "That means curbing government spending. I want to see us end this 87,000 new IRS agents, so that small businesses and families can do the good business of taking care of themselves and investing their hard-earned dollars right there in our local community."
Nunn also points to energy independence as a key for this Congress to tackle.
"That helps a farmer getting ready to plant this spring, that helps a mother trying to get to the grocery store making sure the minivan is full and the shelves are supplied," said Nunn. "That starts by making sure that we don't sell oil that's from America to places like China, or buy oil from places like Russia in a way that supports an autocratic regime."
Finally, Nunn says he will support efforts to require in-person voting for members of Congress.
"In order for Washington to work, people have to show up for work," said Nunn. "That means ending proxy voting. This idea that you can vote remote, or worse, give your vote to someone else so you don't have to come to Washington and you can be anywhere else in the world. The people of Iowa elected us to serve. I'm going to be out here in Washington, talking with folks in my party, but also across the aisle in a bipartisan way to do what is best for Iowa."