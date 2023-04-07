(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn wants to make it easier for foster children to find forever families.
Earlier this week, Nunn proposed the Fight for Families Act, designed to incentivize low-to-middle income families to adopt. Specifically, the bill would amend the Federal Adoption Tax Credit to require the existing $14,890 tax credit be refundable and permanent for families who are adopting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Bondurant Republican says Iowa's foster system has a backlog of children waiting to be adopted.
"Iowa currently faces the situation where we've got over 4,000 kiddos of all ages and backgrounds in our foster care system," said Nunn. "About 1,400 of those kids are still actively looking for a forever family."
Nunn's proposal has deep meaning to him, as he and his wife adopted two young girls this week. The congressman hopes the proposal helps other families looking to adopt children.
"There are a number of families who are trying to help out, perhaps, a grandchild--but they're retirees," he said. "So, they would never be able to take a tax writeoff, because they don't make enough money to get the tax writeoff. So, that means they're occurring a large amount of debt to hire an attorney. Even if you want to take on your own grandchild that enters the foster system, you're still paying for an attorney. A lot of these children are also what we call disadvantaged children."
Nunn says adopted children must be U.S. citizens or residents, and those who the state determines can't or shouldn't be returned to his or her parent's home. They also must be children who the state determines probably won't be adoptive without assistance provided to the adoptive family.
"What we didn't want to do is see a situation where people who are trying to do the right thing are put into an economic hardship just to bring a child into a loving home," said Nunn. "That might be a hardship on the other kid, or it might be on a foster child. A lot of this requires that there's some initial money up front to accommodate that."
You can hear the full interview with Zach Nunn here: