(Bondurant) -- The newest member of Iowa's congressional delegation is wasting no time in preparing for his new job.
Zach Nunn was elected as Iowa's new 3rd Congressional District representative in the November 8 general elections, defeating Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne by a little more than 2,000 votes. Nunn reflected on his victory in an interview with KMA News earlier this week.
"This is a humbling experience," said Nunn. "We've got just about half a million folks that we are now duty bound to serve both sides of the aisle, and do the best we can both for Iowa, and to serve the country. So, we are taking this responsibility very seriously."
Among other variables, the Bondurant Republican attributes the win to a good turnout in the district's rural communities.
"I'm proud to say we had a great turnout--particularly in our rural counties," he said. "I think that made a huge impact in our success. We also had a lot of crossover from both independent and Democrat voters in the upper action that came to support us as the Republican candidate, but more importantly, I think a candidate who's really committed to serving all the communities across our state, including 21 counties both rural and urban that have a voice that has to be fought for."
Nunn also says redistricting played a role in the election results. While Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties were shifted to the 4th Congressional District, counties in central and south central Iowa were added to the 3rd district.
"We have a different dynamic going on," said Nunn. "There were certain constituents that were new to both myself and my opponents, so we worked very hard to get out to the new parts of the district. We also had a lot of people who have moved into the new 3rd district."
With the election behind him, the congressman-elect is working on setting up new field offices in Creston, Des Moines, Ottumwa and other locations in the district. He is also hoping to join some specific committees, including the House Ag Committee and the House Committee on Financial Services.