(KMAland) -- Experience prevailed as Iowa State Senator Zach Nunn has secured the U.S. Representative District 3 GOP nomination.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary show Nunn putting on a run-away victory in seeking the congressional seat securing 30,502 votes, or over 65% of the ballots cast. Meanwhile, fellow republican Nicole Hasso came home runner up with 8,996 votes and Gary Leffler rounded out the race with 6,804. Meanwhile, 89 write-in votes were cast. A Southeast Polk High School graduate, Nunn served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2015-2019 and is now a member of the Iowa Senate. Nunn holds advanced degrees in international security from Cambridge University, cybersecurity from Air Command & Staff College and strategy & technology innovation from Air War College. With the convincing victory, Nunn says his team feels confident they can bring progress from Iowa back into the federal government.
"Iowa has a lot of projects that work -- we cut taxes and Washington, D.C. levies the greatest tax in Americana history," said Nunn. "We have moved forward with projects that have been successful for Iowa farmers, families, energy independence where as Washington, D.C. has moved in the complete opposite direction -- mandates on farms, burdens on families, and dependency on foreign oil."
With his military background including over 700 flight hours with the United State Air Force, Nunn says his campaign was run like a military operation seeking opinions and conversations with all counties within the district.
"We made that a priority because we believe that every county should have a voice in this," said Nunn. "In the old 3rd district, the democrat only won one county and that was Polk County. We are from Polk County, we have turned blue districts red before, and I think that that level of having a conversation and listening to folks from all sorts of backgrounds is important to being a successful representative."
As gas prices continue to soar in the United States and around the world, Nunn says energy independence is at the top of his agenda.
"There's no way families, farmers, truck drivers, or small businesses are going to be able to survive with runaway energy prices," said Nunn. "Iowa has got a really good model of doing what works with an all of the above solutions including ethanol, biodiesel, wind, and solar. But also smart fossil fuels that we can produce domestically here at home."
Other issues Nunn intends to focus on include securing the southern border, supporting law enforcement with the necessary resources, and expanding mental health care.
Nunn will now face off with Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November, who ran uncontested in Tuesday's Democratic Primaries. But after his landslide win Tuesday, Nunn is confident in what could come of the November elections.
"The third district has always been a 50/50 lean democrat district," said Nunn. "It went to a toss up in the final weeks of our campaign and as of our victory tonight it is a lean red seat."
Nunn adds he would participate in any debate or open forum with Axne leading up to the November elections.