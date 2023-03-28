(Washington) -- Deliberations continue in the nation's capital on the next Farm Bill.
Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn was among the U.S. House Agriculture Committee members participating in a recent retreat hosted by Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson, the committee chair, laying out a timeline for a bipartisan Farm Bill this year. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nunn says Americans can ill afford a delay in finalizing the bill.
"This is once every five years that a farm bill takes place," said Nunn. "We've seen things happen in the past where it's become very partisan in one chamber or the other, and it's resulted in a delay. That hurts farmers, that hurts ranchers, that actually hurts just about anybody who likes to have food on their table at the end of the day."
One agriculture-related program targeted for changes is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. With 80% of the bill's funding allocated to SNAP, the Bondurant Republican says members of his party want clear conversations regarding changes in program requirements.
"A colleague of mine out of North Dakota--Representative Dusty Johnson--highlighted that we would try and do in Washington what has worked well in Iowa," he said, "to have a work requirement included in SNAP for those who are able-bodied. This makes sure that SNAP is available for people who need it, and it's offering a hand up rather than a hand out."
Nunn says changes in SNAP would allow for additional funding for other farm programs, such as voluntary flexible but incentivised land stewardship and conversation programs--something he says lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to see--and longterm sustainable crop insurance plans.
"Farmers here in Iowa, or ranchers, or poultry growers don't have to worry about petitioning for a natural disaster when avian influenza hits, or a derecho, or flooding," said Nunn. "They know that the insurance money is readily available, and they can continue to grow in a way that's going to be helpful for their farm, versus taking time out in their schedule to try to petition the federal government to take action."
Nunn also seeks additional provisions for renewable fuels production. You can hear the full interview with Zach Nunn here: