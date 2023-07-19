(Washington) -- Reservists would have the same parental leave as enlisted personnel under a bill included in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024.
Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn recently joined North Carolina Congressman Jeff Johnson in sponsoring the Reserve Component Parental Leave Parity Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Nunn says the bill would expand parental leave for parents serving in the drilling Reserve and National Guard.
"These are the kinds of things that we ask our men and women in uniform to go and serve overseas in combat zones," said Nunn. "When the active duty folks come home, they get up to 6 weeks to spend with their new family members. We want to make sure that our reserve and guard members here in Iowa get that same privilege."
Nunn says the measure addresses a disparity in the policies passed in 2021 expanding parental leave for fathers and adoptive parents, but not for reservists. Currently, leave policies for drill members are limited to new mothers. The Bondurant Republican says the move would affect approximately 18,000 Iowa National Guard or Reserve members.
"They deserve the opportunity to be there with their babies when they're born," he said, "help the spouse through their process, and also encourage foster families to look at adoption, and know that they're going to get the same benefits as everybody else. So, it's a good recruitment, and a good family bill that I was proud to lead."
Nunn says he's experienced the disparity first hand as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force.
"Look, I've been active duty in the Air Force," said Nunn, "but, when I switched over to the Iowa National Guard, my daughter was born, That weekend, I was away at a drill, leaving my wife to have both an infant baby in the hospital, and being responsible for taking care of the kids."
Nunn experienced the same situation when his family adopted two foster daughters. The measure along with other components in the House defense bill await consideration in the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Congressman Zach Nunn here: