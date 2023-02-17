(Valley) -- National Weather Service officials say the same storm system that generated light snowfall in Las Vegas hit the jackpot in KMAland Thursday.
Approximately 8 inches of snow was recorded at the KMA studios in Shenandoah. Becky Kern is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Kern tells KMA News the Iowa-Missouri border was the dividing line between heavy and light snowfall.
"It really varies--especially when you get to the Missouri border," said Kern. "We have a lot less snow, which seemed to be more of a dividing line between just a few inches and the north of the Missouri border there, anywhere from 5 1/2 inches to 7--one report of 8. The closer you get to, say the Omaha metro area, we really start to get those higher amounts, as the band fell closer to Omaha-Lincoln area from a southwest to northeast fashion, then really tapered off as you get to the Missouri border there."
Kern says a system originating in the desert southwest is responsible for Thursday's winter event in the region.
"This was a big system that rolled across the desert southwest," said Kern. "It actually created some snow flurries in the Las Vegas area before it got to us. Then, it rolled across the rockies and into the plains, and picked up some additional moisture, then laid this narrow band of moderate to heavy snow. It really came down fast."
Though temperatures will rebound into the 40's this weekend, Kern says the snowpack will prevent a greater warmup. Another system is expected to enter the area by Tuesday, generating a rain-snow mixture.