(Omaha) -- Conditions are ripe for another severe weather outbreak in KMAland today.
National Weather Service officials have placed most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri in an enhanced risk for severe storms. Van DeWald is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. DeWald tells KMA News strong storms will develop in southeast Nebraska, then move through the region between 5-to-10 p.m.
"On the scale of 1-to-5, this would be a level 3," said DeWald. "We are expecting all severe weather modes today, and that includes tornadoes, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and damaging winds."
DeWald says it's a prime time for strong thunderstorm activity in the region.
"We're due, basically," he said. "We have an area of low pressure that's setting up across central Nebraska, and we have a lot of low-level moisture in the atmosphere right now. The wind shear in the atmosphere, combined with the low pressure later this afternoon will help fire those storms. There's just enough ingredients that they'll probably be on the strong side."
DeWald says humidity is also a major catalyst for severe activity.
"One of the measures that we have is the due point," said DeWald. "Right now, the due points are in the middle-to-upper 60s. That's a very juicy moisture source for the storms to take advantage of later this afternoon."
He says residents should be "weather aware," and be prepared to take shelter during threatening conditions. Warm weather is expected to continue through Mother's Day weekend, with less of a chance of severe storms.