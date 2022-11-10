(Valley) -- The abrupt change in temperatures signifies the approaching winter.
That's why the National Weather Service has declared today (Thursday) as Winter Weather Awareness Day, one set aside each year to remind the public of the dangers of cold and snow, and to gear up for the winter season. Weather service officials also give a long-range outlook for December-through-February weather. Brian Smith is warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Smith tells KMA News early projections favor below-normal temperatures. But, there's no early trend in terms of precipitation.
"A lot of people are hoping to have a little more precipitation to add to the water table," said Smith, "since we're so dry, and there's drought conditions in the state of Iowa, and in the state of Nebraska as well, too."
Smith says the weather service also uses the day to explain terminology--such as differences between a watch and a warning.
"A watch means conditions are favorable for an event," he said. "We'll issue a watch probably 24 to 36 hours before a winter storm system moves through. We'll issue a watch. That means there's a possibility of significant snow, or it could be an ice storm situation."
Smith says a winter storm warning means dangerous weather is ahead.
"A winter storm warning is a life-threatening event," said Smith. "That means that we're expected to have heavy snow, or even significant ice accumulations."
In addition, Smith says people should prepare for winter traveling conditions, and equipping their cars with extra supplies. A complete winter weather pamphlet is available here: