Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 69F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.